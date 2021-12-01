HALLSVILLE — Jolly Ol’ Saint Nicholas himself took time out of his busy schedule recently to visit two East Texas cities and assist with their annual lighting ceremonies.
Santa joined residents from both Jefferson on Sunday and Hallsville on Tuesday to help the cities celebrate their annual Christmas parades and park lighting ceremonies.
Hallsville Lions Club hosted its annual parade Tuesday with appearances from area businesses, community leaders and Hallsville ISD band members, cheerleaders and drill team dancers.
The parade ended at the Hallsville City Park where the lights were switched on for the annual “Light Up the Park” event which will stay up throughout the month of December.
Light Up the Park collects canned goods and other food items for the Hallsville Outreach Center.
Light Up the Park has businesses, civic and community organizations or individual families decorate a 12 ft. by 12 ft. area of the park then compete to see who can collect the most “votes” for best Christmas scene by having guests set out donated canned goods in front of their favorite scenes.
Guests to the park will bring canned goods throughout the month of December and place them in front of the decorated scenes they admire the most. The canned goods will be donated to the Hallsville Outreach Center. Light Up the Park officials will announce a winner of the canned goods contest in late December and a best overall winner will also be announced.
Residents and passersby will be able to enjoy the lighted and decorated park throughout the month.
For more information about Light Up the Park or to learn how to participate, visit the Facebook page www.facebook.com/Light-Up-the-Park-150132245710734
Jefferson
In Jefferson on Sunday, Santa helped the bayou town get into the Christmas spirit with the annual Christmas parade which ended at Lions Park where the switch was flipped on for the Jefferson Lions Club’s annual Enchanted Park.
The Enchanted Forest is made up of decorated Frasier Fir Christmas trees by city civic organizations, businesses or individuals who purchased a tree and decorated it, benefiting the Jefferson Lions Club’s scholarship fund. The Enchanted Forest will stay lit up at the park throughout the month of December.
For more information, visit the Jefferson Lions Club Facebook page at www.facebook.com/JeffersonTxLionsClub
See more photos on 6A