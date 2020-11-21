HALLSVILLE — Two East Texas school districts recently increased their substitute teacher pay in an effort to attract more candidates to fill positions left open due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Hallsville ISD trustees on Friday voted unanimously to increase the district’s substitute teacher pay effective Nov. 21 to $146.10 per day for certified subs, $120 per day for subs holding a bachelor’s degree but not certified and $100 per day for non-certified subs.
The previous pay for subs at Hallsville ISD was $105 per day for certified subs and $75 per day for non-certified subs. Substitute teachers not certified but holding a bachelor’s degree previously also made $75 per day.
Jefferson ISD trustees also recently increased the district’s substitute teacher pay to $120 per day for non-certified subs, $140 per day for non-certified but bachelor’s degree holding subs and $160 per day for certified subs. The district also created a new payscale for longterm subs. A long-term (more than 10 days on the same assignment) non-certified sub will still make $120 per day but a non-certified but degree holding sub will make $140 or up to $180 per day, depending on the type of assignment. A certified long-term sub will make $160 or up to $240 per day, depending on the type of assignment. The long-term payscale will kick on the eleventh day of the assignment.
An Aide 1 at Jefferson ISD will make $100 per day and an Aide 2 will make $90 per day. A Jefferson ISD Registered Nurse will make $160 per day and a LVN will make $140 per day. Jefferson ISD food service and custodial staff will make $10 per hour.
Both districts made the new salary rates effective through the end of the 2020-21 school year when they will be re-evaluated.
Hallsville ISD administrator John Martin told trustees during the district’s special board meeting on Friday that the new rates will make them comparable to Pine Tree ISD substitute rates and close to some of Longview ISD’s substitute rates, while making them more competitive but still slightly behind Marshall ISD’s substitute rates.