JEFFERSON — The Jefferson High School Bulldogs on Friday crowned its 2020-21 homecoming queen in senior Harmoni Williams as the Bulldogs faced off against Hooks High School in Jefferson.
Williams was escorted by fellow Jefferson High School senior Roderick “Zion” Hopes and was accompanied by attendants Charlotte Randolph and Catcher Hitchcock.
Next up, Elysian Fields High School will celebrate its homecoming when the Yellowjackets face Queen City at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 25 at Yellowjacket Stadium. The homecoming crownings will take place pre-game.
Hallsville High School will celebrate its homecoming when the Bobcats face Jacksonville High School at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 23 at Bobcat Stadium. Homecoming festivities and announcements will begin at 6:15 p.m. on the field, and Miss Western Days candidates will be introduced during half time.
Waskom High School will also celebrate its homecoming on Oct. 23 when the Wildcats face Harleton High School at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 23 at Waskom’s Jimmy Cox Stadium. The king and queen will be crowned on field beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Marshall High School will celebrate its homecoming at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 20 when the Mavericks face off against Mt. Pleasant High School at Maverick Stadium.
Karnack ISD will celebrate its homecoming in the spring of 2021 due to the district having a basketball team only.