JEFFERSON — Jefferson High School graduating seniors on Friday were the first in the area to walk across the stage and finally earn their diplomas — an event many feared they might never be able to celebrate.
Though their senior year was cut short by a pandemic that temporarily stopped the world, the 90 graduating Bulldogs on Friday are thankful to have survived their senior year and even more thankful to get to celebrate that achievement with a commencement ceremony alongside their friends and families.
“We have all made it through trials and tribulations just to be here, so be proud that you are sitting here today,” class of 2020 Bulldogs’ Salutatorian Robert Sachtleben said Friday. “We made it through being a fish, still just trying to learn our ways around the halls. We made it through being a sophomore and just trying to find where we fit in. We made it through being a junior, and the feeling of wanting to be a senior so bad, only to find out it’s not all it’s cracked up to be. Finally, we made it through what we thought was going to be smooth sailing being a senior. Then, just when the fun was about to begin in winding down the year, some dude ate a bat, funny how that works isn’t it?”
Though this senior year wasn’t what any of the graduates ever thought it would be, they are thankful for their experience at Jefferson High as they now embark on their next journey.
“These have probably been some of the most stressful months of our lives so far,” Bulldogs’ class of 2020 Valedictorian James Roraback said Friday. “Just as we were looking forward to the most memorable part of high school, it all got stripped away from us. Some of the greatest memories we would have are no more. We will never get to walk down the halls of the elementary school one last time.
There are many more things that we are missing out on because of the virus that has scared the entire world over the past few months.”
Roraback said none of them could have ever predicted how much their senior year would change earlier this spring.
“We would have never thought that the school day before spring break would turn out to be our last one ever at Jefferson High School,” he said. “Just like that, the school that most of us had spent the last four years at was a thing of the past. We would never get to walk down the halls alongside our friends one last time.”
Roraback said the whole experience has only served to make this year’s class of 2020 graduates stronger.
“With all of this happening, it helped to show us just how strong we are,” he said. “We can push through anything thrown our way and use this experience to better ourselves for the future. Class of 2020, it was a great four years at Jefferson High School with all of you and I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for each and every one of us.”