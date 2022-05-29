Jefferson High School pulled out all the bells and whistles Friday as they celebrated the commencement of the Class of 2022.
“For those who took time out of their busy schedules to be here, thank you for sparing the time to witness someone you know walk on stage here tonight,” Salutatorian Trevor Runnels said to the crowd of supporters, who happily celebrated their graduates with cheers, horns and whistles as they crossed the stage.
Runnels described the night as a night to remember. And as they reflected on the night, he encouraged his classmates to continue to go on and reach other milestones as they move on to the next chapter in their lives.
“Hopefully this night will not be the last night of having the feeling of accomplishment and the feeling of moving on in life,” Runnels said.
“You may have some good days, some bad, some weird days, and some days that can be seen as ‘ehh’. But one thing for certain is, we made it, we are here; and for those who are graduating, you can feel accomplishment or at least feel some pride in something other people have failed at,” he said.
Runnels noted that failure in something does not mean the end; it can mean the beginning of something new.
“Our parents laid the foundation for us, to help us where we needed and where we are today, and to let us live our lives at our own choosing,” said Runnels.
The salutatorian said life may be short, but it’s long enough to at least try to achieve success in what actually matters more than fame, glory and riches. He encouraged the graduates to continue to make life better, not just for themselves, but for those around them and beyond.
In her address, Valedictorian Cadee Humphrey applauded her classmates on achieving such a great milestone — graduation.
“Each graduate has done a tremendous amount of hard work and deserves every minute of this recognition,” she said.
Reflecting on their high school career, Humphrey said the last four years have been quite chaotic — from their freshman year of not knowing what to expect, to a shortened sophomore year due to the emergence of a global pandemic, to their junior year filled with masks, quarantine and other strict COVID-19 rules.
“We had a lot taken away from us. No pep rallies on game days, no ceremonies to celebrate our accomplishments and certainly no field trips,” she said of the strict COVID-19 challenges during junior year. “Junior year was quite honestly the worst, but we survived.”
Next, came senior year, Humphrey said. It was the best year yet.
“Pep rallies were back in action, and the strict rules were diminished. “The outcome we had all been hoping for came true,” Humphrey said.
She said they were then faced with the challenge of deciding their journey following graduation. They’ve anxiously waited to receive their diploma that signifies a start of a new chapter filled with possibilities. She wished everyone the best of luck as they closed one chapter to embark upon a new one.
“We will remember our time as Jefferson High School students forever and reminisce on the laughter and hardships we shared,” Humphrey told her classmates. “I hope each and every one of you seizes how much potential you truly hold and use that to reach your goals. I know that you will all be successful whether it is in the military, workforce or college.”