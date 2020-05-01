JEFFERSON — Jefferson High School administration officials on Thursday announced the Bulldogs’ class of 2020 top ranking seniors.
The Bulldogs’ class of 2020 valedictorian is senior James Roraback and salutatorian is senior Robert Sachtleben.
The Bulldogs will see 90 seniors earn their diplomas this spring and including Roraback and Sachtleben, seven other senior Bulldogs were named in the top 10 percent of the class.
The top 10 percent after the valedictorian and salutatorian are listed in order of rank: Caleb Shepard, Mariah Williams, Caleb Wallace, Sharday Turner, Madison Bristow, Tay Grim and Mason McNeely.
Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott ordered all schools to remain closed for the remainder of the spring semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Jefferson High School Principal Michael Walker said on Thursday that the district is still planning to have a graduation ceremony for the class of 2020 but a date has not yet been set.
Abbott has begun slowly re-opening the state’s economy and businesses today with malls, restaurants, libraries, museums and retail stores allowed to open today with restrictions.