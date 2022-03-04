A Jefferson High School senior will share his experiences with bullying at the upcoming Marshall Against Violence’s anti-bullying event this Saturday.
MAV (Marshall Against Violence) is a local nonprofit group that focuses on anti-bullying prevention and advocates for justice for victims of violence, as well as their family members and friends.
MAV Founder Demetria McFarland said Smith will share his story and experiences with bullying at the MAV anti-bullying event, which is set for noon to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Marshall Public Library’s Gold Room Auditorium. The library is located at 300 S. Alamo Blvd. in Marshall.
“This is MAV’s way of being proactive and taking measures to identify and prevent bullying,” McFarland said of the event.
Smith is an honor roll student and chapter officer of DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America). Smith has also played on the Jefferson High School varsity football and track teams, as well as served as team captain. Smith also served as the drum major in the band.
“Keith is a God fearing young man and is very active in church,” Smith’s grandmother Pam Smith said.
Smith is a member of Starlight Church of God in Christ, where he serves as both youth president and youth leader.
McFarland said additional guest speakers will attend the Saturday event via Zoom, including Summer Smith, the mother of SeMarion Humphrey, who’s bullying incident previously made national headlines.
Mother and son will speak via Zoom, along with guest speaker Chris Oliver, a Marshall native who now serves as a justice advocate.
“MAV is always looking for anyone who’s life will help shape and guide the lives our youth; we must invest in the next generation, they are our future,” McFarland said. “We need our youth and teenagers to know they have options regarding bullying; whether they are being bullied or are the bully.”
Gift bags will be given to the first 25 students and refreshments will be served. Anyone needing additional information may contact McFarland at (903) 930-8783.