JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Historical Museum is hosting its first ever benefit event offering guests a chance to learn about historical Victorian era mourning and funeral customs, just in time for the Halloween holiday.
"Sitting Up with the Dead, Victorian Mourning and Funeral Customs," a benefit presentation hosted by the Jefferson Historical Museum is set for Oct. 14 and 15 in Jefferson.
The fundraiser event for the museum will take guests back in time to give them historically accurate accounts of mourning and funeral customs during the Victorian era.
Seating for this first ever event is limited and tickets will be on sale beginning Sept. 15. Tickets are $15 each and all proceeds benefit the museum.
"Complete with mood music and lighting, authentic props and actors in Victorian mourning attire, this program promises to be intriguing and fascinating," museum officials said in a statement. "This is perhaps the most unusual and ambitious fundraiser that the museum has ever presented. We hope that you will be in our audience on Oct. 14 or 15, and that you will leave wanting to know more."
Tickets may be purchased for either day's presentation, which both begin at 7 p.m. on Oct. 14 or 15. Tickets are non-refundable and may be purchased by calling 903-665-2775. For more information, visit the museum's website at www.jeffersonmuseum.com.
The Jefferson Historical Museum is located at 223 W. Austin St. in Jefferson.