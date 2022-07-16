JEFFERSON — History lovers should prepare to take a step back in time as the Jefferson Historical Society and Museum prepares to host its 11th annual Civil War Symposium event.
The all day event is set for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 6 at the Jefferson Tourism and Visitors Center, located at 305 E. Austin St. in Jefferson.
The event, which serves as the museum’s annual fundraiser event, allows history lovers to learn and explore the vital role Jefferson played in the Trans-Mississippi Department’s military and industrial complex.
All proceeds from the symposium go to the 501©3 nonprofit museum to help cover annual maintenance and operations cost.
This year’s symposium will see even more Trans-Mississippi lore for guests to peruse. The symposium will also feature four speakers, noted authors, speakers, professors, and historians who will discuss various aspects of the Trans-Mississippi Civil War history.
This year’s speakers include Scott Dearman, park manager of Mansfield State Historic Site, who will present, “From Mansfield to the Little Bighorn: The Remarkable Military Career of James S. Brisbin.” Brisbin fought in all three theaters of the war and participated in about 30 battles from First Manassas and campaigns with the Army of the Potomac, to service in the Trans-Mississippi, Tennessee, and Kentucky. Brisbin’s most iconic service came in the American West as his role in the Terry-Gibbon Expedition of 1876, culminating in the battle of Little Bighorn.
Fellow symposium speaker Donald S. Frazier, director of the Texas Center at Schreiner University in Kerrville, will present, “Tempest Over Texas: The American Civil War, Global Politics, and Mexico.” The accounting also details the fall and winter campaigns of 1863 in Texas and Louisiana, and their role in the larger story of the American Civil War and the French adventure in Mexico.
Speaker Dr. John Goddard of Richmond, Virginia will present, “The Search for Lt. Col. H.H. Black,” which describes the impact of Harvey Black on Jefferson, Texas following his move there in 1852 and his leadership role in the 1st Texas Infantry regiment. The accounting also covers his mortal wounding at the Battle of Eltham’s Landing in 1862, and the search for his lost grave in Virginia.
Speaker Bill J Gurley, a professor and principal scientist for the National Center for Natural Products Research at the University of Mississippi, will present, “Confederate Grizzlies: Maj. Gen. Mosby M. Parsons and his Missouri Division,” with an emphasis on this unit’s role in the Red River Campaign, particularly at the battles of Pleasant Hill and Jenkins’ Ferry. The accounting will also detail Parsons self-exile to Mexico immediately after the war where he and three compatriots were murdered by the Mexican cavalry. Parsons’ murder and the international controversy it engendered will also be discussed.
Vendors and exhibitors will also be on hand at the symposium. The event will also feature the traditional raffle of Civil War books and ephemera, a grand prize, plus a silent auction. The raffle grand prize is a framed print of Don Troiani’s Lone Star, a rare print of the Texas Brigade in Miller’s cornfield at Sharpsburg.
Advance registration for the symposium is $75 per adult and $35 per student, which includes a catered luncheon at the Jefferson Tourism and Visitors Center. Registration at the door on the day of the event will be $80.
The Friday evening before the event, guests are invited to attend a speakers reception at $25 per person. The reception provides guests an opportunity to meet and visit with the speakers and will include refreshments, light hors d’ oeuvres and musical entertainment.
For information on registration, contact the museum at 903-665-2775 or visit the website at www.jeffersonmuseum.com.
For information on Jefferson and lodging, visit www.VisitJeffersonTexas.com and www.jefferson-texas.com.