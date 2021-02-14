JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Historical Society Museum’s second annual quilt show exhibit is in full swing with Civil War era quilts and other antique styles on display today at the museum.
The second annual quilt show wraps up today in Jefferson and more than 35 antique quilts are included in the exhibit.
The museum, which has a few quilts on display throughout the year, sets up a special exhibit once a year for the antique quilt show in which they bring out all of their collection of vintage quilts. The exhibit will be on display in the museum’s second floor Art Gallery.
“The exhibit includes more than 35 quilts, including some that date back to the pre-Civil War era,” Museum Manager Cheri Smith said previously. “The majority of the quilts are from the 1900s to 1930s when Americans quilted from scraps during the Great Depression.”
Smith said most of the quilts are “country quilts,” meaning they were made by the average American as a bed covering.
“We do have some that are specialty quilts but the majority are country quilts made here in Marion County,” she said. “We have a few quilts out in the museum throughout the year but during our annual quilt exhibit, we pull out all of our quilts and put them on display in the Art Gallery. It’s such a beautiful room and makes for a beautiful display.”
The quilt exhibit is included in the admission of the museum, which includes all four floors of the 5,000 sq. ft. museum, as well as the Model Train Depot exhibit in the building directly behind the museum.
The museum is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is located at 223 West Austin Street in Jefferson.
For more information about the museum or the quilt exhibit, visit the museum’s website at www.jeffersonmuseum.com or call 903-665-2775.