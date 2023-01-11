Jefferson ISD hosted a reception Tuesday to welcome Michael Walker to his new position as superintendent.
“I’m appreciative of the district for having this,” said Walker. “I’m thankful for the opportunity to lead in this capacity.”
The district provided a tasty spread of chips, salsa, cookies, crackers and fruits. Tea and water were provided as beverages. Jefferson residents and school district administrators would enter the building with warm smiles to greet and congratulate Walker.
Rob Barnwell, the former superintendent who served for nine years, formally welcomed and congratulated Walker, who assumed office on Jan. 1.
In a school board meeting immediately following the reception, the board discussed actions such as appointing a representative to the Marion Central Appraisal District Board of Directors and approving a board election in May.
Walker previously served as principal at Jefferson High School. He is a graduate of Avinger High School, Stephen F. Austin State University and Texas A&M Texarkana. He has been in education for more than 24 years.
“I’m looking forward to serving and advancing the district,” Walker said.