The Historic Jefferson Hotel, now under new ownership, hosted a grand opening ceremony and ribbon cutting with the Marion County Chamber of Commerce on Thursday.
Friends and family of the new owners, Pam and Jerome Jones, were joined by chamber members and the community to tour the newly renovated hotel and enjoy refreshments during the event.
“We are just so grateful for all of the support that we have received,” Pam said. “Everyone has welcomed us here with open arms.”
The couple purchased the hotel in July this year, after an 11-month battle to obtain funding for their passion project, according to Pam.
“There was just so many things, one after another that kept happening, but we knew this is what we wanted to do,” she said.
The 170 year old hotel was fully renovated by the couple before the grand opening, adding their own personal touch in the form of a wide array of antiques from their own collection on display throughout the building.
“We really want to thank everyone for coming out and for their support,” Jerome said. “We are going to do good things here in Jefferson, and we can’t wait to have everyone here to visit us.”
The hotel also features a number of themed rooms, including the Egyptian room which will contain two actual antique Egyptian sarcophagi, a doll room, a nautical room, a train room, the Pride House room, the Bridal Suite, the Honeymoon suite, a carnival room, Bigfoot room, and a mask/Mardi Gras room.
The hotel is also now the only hotel in Jefferson to feature multiple, three bed hotel rooms, perfect for families with children, which Pam said was a high priority for the couple.
“We want it to be comfortable, to be family oriented and be a loving place,” she said. “We really want it to feel like home.”
She also added that the couple plans to keep adding to their collection of antiques, and keep the look of the hotel constantly changing.
“This has been a year in the making and we are just so grateful for everything the community has done to support us,” Jerome said.
The hotel is currently booked fully for every weekend through the end of the year, according to Pam, who said that the community cannot seem to wait to get back inside the historical building.
For more information about the hotel and things to do in Jefferson, see the Sunday edition of The Marshall News Messenger.