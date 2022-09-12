JEFFERSON — Jefferson ISD Superintendent Rob Barnwell said the district’s trustees recently adopted a balanced budget and decreased tax rate for the 2022-23 fiscal school year.
Jefferson ISD trustees recently adopted about a $13.8 million balanced budget for the 2022-23 fiscal school year, Barnwell said. This year’s budget was based on a student enrollment of about 1,135 students.
The budget also included the purchase of one new school bus, at a cost of about $100,000. The budget also included a three percent raise for all non-teaching staff and included the costs of meeting the state’s requirement for minimum mandatory teaching salaries for all teachers, he said.
The trustees also adopted a decreased total tax rate of $0.9855 per $100 of home valuation. This year’s total tax rate is made up of $0.9308 for maintenance and operations and $0.0547 for interest and sinking.
This year’s total tax rate of $0.9855 is down from last year’s total tax rate of $1.0435 per $100 of home valuation.