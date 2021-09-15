JEFFERSON — Jefferson ISD trustees recently adopted a deficit budget and reduced tax rate for the 2021-22 fiscal school year budget.
Jefferson ISD Business Manager Mike Wood said trustees recently adopted the district’s about $13.7 million budget and decreased tax rate for this school year.
The adopted budget has a deficit of about $595,000, Wood said. This year’s budget also has an increase in total expenditures of about 3.5 percent, which he said a large portion of that percentage is made up of teachers’ annual step raises.
Also included in this year’s budget, administrators received a three percent raise and all other at-will employees received their normal step raises.
This year’s budget also included about $200,000 for the purchase of two new school buses for the district.
In maintenance and operations, Wood said the district saw about a 3.71 percent increase from last years budget, mainly due to an increase in the district’s cost of insurance for the buildings and an increase in the purchase and amount of cleaning supplies.
Trustees also recently adopted a slightly decreased tax rate for the 2021-22 school year, with the new total tax rate set at $1.0435 per $100 of home valuation. The new total tax rate is made up of $0.9634 on the maintenance and operations side and $0.0801 on the interest and sinking side, per $100 of home valuation.
The new tax rate is reduced from last year’s rate of $1.0494, which was made up of $0.9664 on the maintenance and operations side and $0.0830 on the interest and sinking side, per $100 of home valuation.