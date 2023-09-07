Jefferson ISD approves deficit budget, decreased tax rate

Jefferson ISD officially approved a budget deficit with a general fund total of $14,709,925 and a decreased total tax rate for the 2023-24 fiscal school year.
The Jefferson ISD school board recently met to approve the budget proposal which included a deficit amount of $483,005 and a decreased total tax rate of $0.7904 per $100 of home valuation when compared to the previous year’s $0.98550 rate.
The adopted budget for the 2023-24 fiscal school year included a Maintenance and Operations (M&O) rate of $0.7380 for day-to-day operations, down from last year’s $0.9308 rate, and an Interest and Sinking rate of $0.0524 for debt obligation costs, also down from last year’s $0.0547 rate.
The total general fund budget of $14,709,925 represents an increase from last year’s adopted balanced budget of $13.8 million. The budget does not include any significant purchases or cuts in equipment and programs for the 2023-24 fiscal year, but will include raises for staff and faculty per the salary schedule of Jefferson ISD.
According to Jefferson ISD’s Business Manager Mike Wood, although the average property value in the district rose from $77,872 to $136,511, the average tax due decreased for residents.
“Our certified values from the appraisal district increased from $730,504,421 to $750,246,021,” said Wood.