Jefferson ISD Superintendent Rob Barnwell is now in his ninth year with the Bulldogs at Marion County's only school district and he has seen the district through many changes and updates - and has an eye on even more to come down the road.
Before coming to Jefferson ISD, Barnwell spent nine years at Queen City ISD and has spent a total of 33 years in education - 24 of those years have been spent in administration.
Barnwell didn't always have plans to become
"I originally went to college to play baseball at Henderson State University," Barnwell said Tuesday. "I became interested in making education a career from being around my head coach at HSU, Dr. Clyde Berry. He was an excellent teacher, coach, and mentor. He recently turned 90 years old, and I still respect him immensely today.
Following my senior season at HSU, I was drafted as a pitcher by the Pittsburgh Pirates Baseball Club in June of 1987. An arm injury forced me out of participating in professional baseball in 1988, at which time I returned to HSU to finish my degree and become a certified educator. My first job in education was at New Boston ISD in 1989 where I was a teacher/coach. I never thought about serving as a superintendent until I entered the administrative realm in 1998 as an assistant principal/head baseball coach at McLeod ISD. From there, things just progressed up the ladder….to principal, and then to superintendent at QC. Of course, there were several courses I had to take and certifications to gain in order to serve in those positions.
Question about things that have taken place since I’ve been at JISD.
I have enjoyed my time in Jefferson. JISD has a great team of administrators and many top-notch teachers and staff. The Board of Trustees has been super to work with, and through their support, we’ve been able to enjoy many successes over the past several years. Academically speaking, we have grown the curriculum greatly, adding multiple Career & Technology Classes. For example, most recently, we have approved a Medical Assistant Certificate Pathway and the addition of a course titled “Introduction to Dental Science”. We are also adding a Cybersecurity Pathway at the high school, and our Dual Credit courses have been expanded exponentially over the past several years. As a matter of fact, opportunities for our students related to Dual Credit courses have increased to the point that we have 10 students ready to graduate this spring with Associates Degrees.
Extra-curricular activities are an important part of the public school experience. JISD students have enjoyed many, many successes regarding athletic championships and playoff experiences. Recently, we had our first student to qualify for DECA Nationals which will be held in Atlanta, GA at the end of April. We also recently had four students to qualify for participation at the Texas Association of Future Educators State competition this weekend in Dallas. We’ve come to expect great things each year from our various extra-curricular activities, which are too many to mention them all. Our students routinely perform at high levels and accomplish incredible things. It is enjoyable to witness those things through the evidence of their work-ethic, responsible representation, and overall accomplishments.
It is universally agreed in this country that public education is experiencing a shortage of teachers. We are not immune to that situation in East Texas. One thing that should help us here is that JISD is involved with the Teacher Incentive Allotment Program which will allow our top-level teachers to be eligible to receive higher salaries through additional incentive pay from around 6,000 to nearly 30,000 dollars each year.
JISD has made some drastic improvements regarding facilities, which is an on-going process. Since I arrived in Jefferson, facility improvements include the resurfacing of the track, upgrades to the axillary gymnasiums, remodel/upgrades to the elementary cafeteria, eight new additional classrooms at the elementary campus, repaving of most parking lots on all campuses, new roofs on several buildings, new greenhouse at the high school, and significant upgrades to the CTE facilities. There have also been huge steps taken regarding technology, as JISD is now a “1-to-1 district”, with enough technology devices for every student and every staff member to have/use. The entire district has upgraded and added to the surveillance camera systems at every facility on all campuses.
We are currently beginning a significant upgrade to the football stadium, which includes a new parking lot, artificial turf for the field, upgrades to the press box and ticket booth, new fencing and sidewalks, upgraded drainage, and new lights for the field and parking lots. Another project that is in the planning phases right now is an upgrade/remodel of the junior high cafeteria. One positive thing to mention is that all of these improvements have been done without having to increase taxes or ask the citizens for the passage of a bond election.
CFO Mike Wood and all the staff who work closely with the business office should be commended also. The district receives a perfect financial rating every year from the state’s School First Rating System, along with immaculate audits every single year.
Question about the changes I’ve seen over the years and what I perceive to be the good, bad, and the ugly?
33 years of experience in education has taught me a lot. But there’s one thing about being in the “school business” that I believe is true…. you can never learn it all. The target is always moving. Laws and other things are always changing, and state and federal funding is always a challenge when it comes to budgeting and planning. But one thing is for sure….. kids are kids…..just like they have always been. Some come from challenged backgrounds, others come from more privileged backgrounds…….some need extra attention, and some teenagers just want to be left alone most of the time. That’s the way it’s always been. They all deserve our best, and most “school folks” love their students. So, I would say that is one thing that has stayed the same. But some things have changed over the years that, in my opinion, have made it more difficult for teachers and administrators to do their jobs. One of the biggest things that I believe has changed for the worse is the level of involvement by the state and federal governments regarding the operation of local schools. Federal guidelines, state mandates, additional paperwork, and general “red tape” is a hindrance.
Everyone will agree that technology has improved over the years, and yes, that can make some things easier. There are certain programs within the curriculum that I know help kids learn specific things through the use of technology. But I’m from the old school, so sometimes I notice some drawbacks associated with technology. “Research” is basically at our fingertips these days, but I think too many times we blindly believe everything we read on the internet. Social media, in my opinion, is utilized in some great ways. However, many of the problems we deal with today in schools are associated in some way with the negative aspects of social media. Folks who may not have “called out” or criticized someone else face to face years ago seem to have gotten some sort of “computer-courage” these days, and most of time, their issues are based on lack of communication or misperceptions of the situations. I don’t have or use Facebook or Instagram or any of those things, but others seem to want to share a lot of that stuff with me. I wish this….that the folks who use social media to convey their thoughts would stick to positive things. If they have an issue with someone, they shouldn’t spew their venom on the internet. I think they ought to be brave enough to call the other person or visit with them face to face in order to work things out in a mature manner.
So, I would say technology has given teachers an additional tool to help kids learn, but social media is one “advancement” that isn’t necessarily a positive when it comes to education in a school setting.
Closing
God has blessed me with several things, and I consider my time here in Jefferson to be a blessing. I have made some true friends in Jefferson. It’s a wonderful community and we have some incredible folks in the school….including the administrators, teachers, staff, and students. I invite anyone who may be interested in our school to come by for a visit.