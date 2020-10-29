JEFFERSON — Jefferson ISD students, staff and community members on Tuesday turned the school blue in memory of two Jefferson ISD students who last year.
From blue hair to blue shirts, bracelets, shoes and socks, the Jefferson ISD community was seeing blue on Tuesday in memory of two Jefferson Elementary School students who died in late 2019, Reed Anderson and Lincoln Lee.
The #RemeberingReed and #LoveLikeLincoln bracelets and T-shirts were out in force on Tuesday as the district showed support for the family of the two former students.
A portion of the recently opened railroad track at the Lonesome Dove Drive Thru Safari Park in Jefferson was also dedicated in Anderson’s honor as he was an avid fan of trains, including the “Big Boy” train that rolled through Jefferson last year.
Anderson, who was killed in a car crash in late 2019, was also an organ donor and saved many lives when his parents made the decision to donate his organs to those in dire need.
Lee, 6, of Marshall died in August of 2019 and left behind a mother and older brother who also attends Jefferson ISD.