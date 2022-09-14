JEFFERSON — The Jefferson High School Bulldogs celebrated their annual homecoming football game on Friday by playing at the newly renovated W.F. Lockett Bulldog Stadium for the first time since its update.
Bulldogs fans witnessed the field's ribbon cutting before crowning the 2022-23 homecoming queen Rachae Williams who was escorted by Ashton Williams.
The $4 million stadium update project included new parking lots, a new press box, stadium lighting, fencing, a re-turfing of the field's artificial turf.