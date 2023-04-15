A new group of students at the Jefferson ISD Elementary have taken home the awards of students of the month for March.
Chosen for their ability to showcase qualities such as trustworthiness, respect, caring, citizenship, responsibility, and fairness, the March students of the month each came from the first grade at Jefferson ISD Elementary School.
The students were selected through the teachers at the district and helmed by the Academic Dean of Students Loriel Lloyd who helps to give the award out for each month.
For the month of March, there were eight winners. These were Maliyah Dorgan, J’Prince Johnson, Wesley Morris, Peyton Munoz, Bristol Neuville, Carter Peterson, Blakley Shields, and Alexia Tobias. Each of these students are currently first graders with Jefferson ISD.
“We have certain teachers who choose students from their classroom who exhibit those characteristics we look for,” said first grade teacher for Jefferson ISD Susan Lancaster.
The students who are selected as Students of the Month are awarded with a medal, have their pictures taken to be displayed on campus, and are posted for the community to see through the district’s Facebook page.
The students also discuss with the Dean of Students Loriel Lloyd regarding their favorite part of school, what they want to be when they grow up, and fun facts about themselves. One student commented that their fun fact was they are a “good friend to everyone.”
You can learn more and follow the school’s updates through Jefferson ISD’s website at www.jeffersonisd.org and on the school’s Facebook page.