JEFFERSON — Jefferson ISD trustees are eyeing the approval of an update project for the W.F. Lockett Bulldog Stadium.
Jefferson ISD Superintendent Rob Barnwell said Friday the district outlined a list of update projects for the stadium, which is located at 1199 N. Cass St. in Jefferson.
The list of possible updates for the project include a new press box, upgraded drainage systems, artificial turf for the football field, new lighting for the field, the creation of new visitors and home sides parking lots with lighting, a new ticket booth, new fencing, sidewalks, and an ornamental entryway.
Barnwell met with contractors this week to discuss the scope of work and get estimated costs for everything listed. He said the estimates came in well above what the district is looking to spend on stadium updates.
“The quotes we got yesterday were for $6.2 million and $6.3 million from two separate contractors,” Barnwell said. “Sadly, all of it won’t be possible. All of that is going to cost too much, so now we’ll just have to work on trimming it down.”
Barnwell said he is now in talks with the contractor, Contech Contractors Inc. out of Texarkana, to see what the district can afford to complete. The district’s trustees will then outline a list of high priority items on the update list to be included in the project cost.
Contech Contractors Inc. is the same contractor that constructed the additional classrooms at Jefferson Elementary School in recent years.
“Now I’m working and negotiating with the contractor and our architect in order to adjust the scope of work so that we can see what we can get done for about $3.5 million,” Barnwell said.
Barnwell said a bond election will not be needed for the proposed $3.5 million stadium updates as the district will use money from the excess general fund.
Last year the stadium received a new $36,000 scoreboard, thanks to a private donation from Lee Haggard of Riverside Bank.