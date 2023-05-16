Jefferson ISD recently welcomed multiple staff hires, including new High School Assistant Principal Melissa Watson and new Head Softball Coach Hannah Welch.
At a recent school board meeting for Jefferson ISD, the members welcomed new staffing hires set to begin at the district by providing both Watson and Welch with an opportunity to introduce themselves and speak to the school board directly.
The first to be welcomed was Watson, who will be working alongside Principal Jerry Brannen. Watson is a graduate of Jefferson ISD who was previously employed at Longview ISD and is looking forward to returning home to give back to her community and to help the students of Jefferson.
“I appreciate this opportunity,” said Watson. “I feel like everything from kindergarten to now has come full circle. I’m ready to give it a hundred percent. I don’t think there’s anything I’ve been more nervous about or anticipated more than doing a good job for you all.”
“It’s all been leading me up to this moment, to make you all proud, to make Jefferson proud, and to do good for these kids,” Watson explained.
The school board also welcomed Welch to the staff during the meeting. Welch is also a graduate of Jefferson ISD, where she played softball and graduated from LeTourneau University. She will be joining the district to handle high school softball, assist with volleyball and coach for multiple PE classes at both the High School and Primary campuses.
“I’m very excited to be back,” said Welch. “I’m excited to get back to the program that I got to play for, and for all the people here in the school, it means so much to me. I hold it dear to my heart.”
“I’m excited to see what we can make happen here in the next few years,” she continued.
As both are past graduates of Jefferson ISD, Watson and Welch each described their hiring as a full circle moment and are eager to work for the district. They are both set to begin immediately at their respective campuses.