At a recent school board meeting for Jefferson ISD, members were introduced to Karen Collins, the newest teacher to join the district.
Collins has 14 years of experience in education teaching English at the high school level. She most recently taught at the Bloomberg school district and is coming to Jefferson ISD with positive referrals from others in the district.
“We’re really glad to have her on board,” said Jefferson ISD Director of Special Services Clint Coyne in the school board meeting introduction. “She’s somebody that is known to us by other people that work with me, so we know she’s a good teacher.”
“She has me as a resource because I’ve been a science teacher and we’ll be helping her get along,” said Coyne.
Collins will be joining Jefferson ISD to teach science at the seventh grade level for the district. She views the transition to teaching science as a new opportunity and is eager to get involved in the new position.
“I’m really excited about joining Jefferson,” said Collins. “I’ve been teaching for many years and this is going to be a new exciting opportunity for me. I’m anxious to meet the parents and the students and to get started.”
Collins will begin teaching seventh grade science for Jefferson ISD during the 2023-24 academic school year.