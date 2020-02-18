JEFFERSON — Jefferson ISD students and staff are wearing pink and purple on Wednesday in remembrance of one of their own who died suddenly Friday in a car crash.
Addison Hickman, a pre-kindergarten student at Jefferson Primary School died early Friday in a car crash on the way to school, Jefferson ISD Superintendent Rob Barnwell said Tuesday.
"Our hearts are heavy as Jefferson ISD deals with the loss of one of our students," Barnwell said. "Little Addison Hickman, 3, passed away last week from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident while on her way to school. Her sister, Joli, was injured, but survived the incident. Our prayers go out to all of the Hickman family and friends - including all those who were very close to Addison at the Jefferson ISD Primary campus - as we all deal with this difficult situation."
The wreck happened early Friday on Highway 49 in Marion county, Marion County Sheriff David McKnight said. Hickman was life flighted to LSU Shreveport Medical Center where she later died.
Barnwell said pink and purple were Addison's favorite colors so students and staff across the district are asked to wear those colors today in her honor.
Grief counselors will be available this week to assist students and staff, Barnwell said.