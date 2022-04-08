JEFFERSON — A Jefferson ISD assistant principal has now been named the new principal of Jefferson Elementary School, Jefferson ISD Superintendent Rob Barnwell announced recently.
Jefferson Junior High School Assistant Principal Amanda Henry was recently named as the new principal, replacing outgoing Principal Zach Venable.
Venable accepted a position with another district, Barnwell said, leaving Jefferson ISD administrators to begin the search for his replaement.
“A team of administrators, including myself, began searching for a replacement immediately following the submission of Mr. Venable’s resignation a couple months ago,” Barnwell said. “I am happy to announce that Amanda Henry has been named Jefferson Elementary School principal. Mrs. Henry is currently the Jefferson Junior High School assistant principal and was highly recommended by the administrative staff of that campus. She was the best applicant for the position and should prove to be a great fit for our needs.”
The leadership of Jefferson Elementary School also saw more movement as current Assistant Principal Mindi Cox has accepted a behavior coordinator position elsewhere in the district, Barnwell said. Terrence Jimerson has now been named the new Jefferson Elementary School assistant principal.
“Mr. Jimerson is a longtime Jefferson ISD employee and has exhibited the abilities necessary to suit him for this position,” Barnwell said. “His primary responsibility will be student discipline.”
Barnwell said the new faces will benefit the district.
“Although this is not a typical time of year for this type of transition, we feel very strongly that it is the appropriate time to make this change and it should prove to be very beneficial for our students moving forward,” he said. “Jefferson ISD Assistant Superintendent Michael Walker, Jefferson ISD Curriculum Director Lynn Phillips, Zach Venable, and Instructional Coach Judy Grubbs will work closely with Mrs. Henry and Mr. Jimerson to ensure a smooth transition.”
Barnwell said Henry will be reaching out to parents soon to introduce herself and, in the meantime, any parents with questions or concerns may contact the school.
“Our Jefferson Elementary School teachers are committed to our students and will continue to provide excellent instruction,” Barnwell said. “I expect this transition to be smooth, and I look forward to positive results for our students.”