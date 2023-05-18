The Jefferson ISD school board recently unanimously approved a contract with Moak Casey, a Texas public school consulting firm, following their receival of a Learning Acceleration Support Opportunities grant for $140,000.
The LASO grant requires districts to use 70 percent of funding to pay an approved technical support provider to assist with the framework development and provide training on research-based instructional strategies. The approved contract between Jefferson ISD and Moak Casey is in the amount of $98,000 and will cover the entire process from development to implementation. The consulting firm will be working with the district on everything from administrative assistance to technical support, both virtual and in-person.
Jefferson ISD will be focusing on the K-5 math development for this grant through a school committee partnered with Moak Casey to ensure the successful implementation of the grant funds. This will set the groundwork for potential future expansion beyond K-5 grades with the partnership alongside Moak Casey.
“Moak Casey is the state’s leading school consulting firm,” said Moak Casey Vice President Lloyd W. Graham. “We’ve been in business since 1994 and we have a very strong lobbying wing. We do most of the financial modeling for many of the school districts across the state of Texas. We have an instructional part for what we do. We also do planning, board training, and conflict resolution.”
Jefferson ISD and Moak Casey will first facilitate a roadmap of the instructional development process before moving on to the communications plan, then building a framework for the plan’s implementation.
“We want to reassure you, we have been around for a long time,” said Moak Casey Executive Director of Accountability and Assessment Toni Riesterwood. “We have a very deep bench, we have a number of experts I would say 98 percent of whom are retired longtime educators.
“I say this just to demonstrate that when there are issues that come up that may not be in our expertise, we have a really wonderful group of folks to lean on for support and connection to every kind of issue and education,” explained Riesterwood. “We are also very much system thinkers. We believe you do not rise to the level of your goals, you fall to the level of your systems.
The contract will give Jefferson ISD a subscription to the Texas Policy School Network as well as the Moak Casey Inside Accountability for a deep look at all issues around curriculum, instruction, assessment, and accountability. Moak Casey will also be providing Jefferson ISD with a plan to cover the registration fee for two staff members to attend the Texas Assessment Conference.
Over the course of the next year, the Moak Casey consultation firm will be working with Jefferson ISD teachers in grades K-5 for planning and research based instructional strategies training to address mathematics, a critical area for the district, utilizing the LASO K-5 Math Strong Foundations Grant.