Jefferson ISD trustees on Tuesday approved about a $39,500 donation from Lee Haggard of Riverside Bank of Jefferson to put towards the cost of a new scoreboard at the Bulldogs’ Jerry Bennett Field.
Located at 1199 North Cass Street in Jefferson, Barnwell said Friday he didn’t know the exact age of the current scoreboard but hopes to have the new scoreboard installed by the spring.
The donation from Riverside Bank of Jefferson will cover the cost of the new scoreboard and the bank will receive advertising rights to the new installation.
“The district will cover the costs of the 40 second clocks and other stuff but the donation covers the cost of the new scoreboard,” Barnwell said. “They are working on it now and hope to have it installed by later this spring.”
The new scoreboard display will include the home and visitor scores, game time, ball on yardage, game quarter, downs and yards remaining.