JEFFERSON — Jefferson ISD is currently accepting enrollment for its new tuition-based pre-kindergarten program that will begin this upcoming 2022-23 school year.
Jefferson Primary School is now enrolling students in the program, which will allow the students to earn an early childhood education from a certified teacher.
Jefferson ISD Superintendent Rob Barnwell said the new program has been in the works and the district is now happy to begin enrollment. Barnwell said the program will benefit the district and its students in several ways.
“We are wanting to start this program for several reasons. Our enrollment has declined since the COVID-19 pandemic, and enrollment in most districts across the state has been similar to ours,” he said. “We would like to start getting kids enrolled in our district as early as possible, and although we already have a Head Start program, some kids/families do not meet the eligibility requirements to be enrolled into Head Start, so this program will be available for those families.”
Head Start is a federal program that promotes the school readiness of children from birth to age five from low-income families.
Barnwell said Jefferson Primary School physically had the space for a tuition-based pre-kindergarten program and the new program will also fill a void from the recent closure of a local child care center.
“We have enough room for one pre-kindergarten class like this, and since our community recently lost a day care center (BullPup Academy went out of business), we assumed there is a community need for this program,” he said. “We also believe it will be good for these kids to be in school and have the opportunity for us to start teaching them specific things as early as possible. This should be a great opportunity for the kids, their parents, and for us as a district.”
Tuition is $3,000 per year if paid in a one time payment. Payments can also be broken into payments of $1,650 per semester — totaling $3,300 per year, or $370 per month — totaling $3,700 per year, with all payments beginning for all options on July 15.
“The students will be provided two free meals per day, along with transportation, which should be a plus for those students/families,” Barnwell said. “This program would be for three and/or four year old children.”
The tuition-based pre-kindergarten program will follow the same school calendar as other Jefferson ISD campuses.
For more information, contact Principal Lindsey Whitaker at the primary campus at (903) 665-2461 ext. 3491 or Paola Bautista at ext. 3490.