The Jefferson ISD school board unanimously approved a resolution against vouchers, educational savings accounts, taxpayer savings grants and other mechanisms that reduce public education funding at their April 11 meeting.
The board’s vote for the resolution to reject school vouchers and any other mechanisms that reduce public education funding is to be delivered to the state legislatures in an effort to make their position on the issue known to representatives.
“Any funding sent to these types of programs takes away from the public schools,” said Superintendent Michael Walker. “Any kind of scheme or system like this is bad for public education.”
The unanimous vote comes as the state focuses on the issue of school choice during the 88th Texas Legislature session, with a priority coming from leaders including Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov Dan Patrick. The concept often referred to as a voucher program was recently introduced as Senate Bill 8, which would allow for families to receive up to $8,000 of public funding for use in private school tuition and their related expenses. According to members of the board for JISD, this would impact how much funding public school systems would be eligible to receive.
Other than the amount of funding public schools could receive, many Jefferson ISD board members expressed concern regarding what the funding could be used for and how it benefits educational efforts for the local area.
“There is no accountability,” explained Board President Leah Cooper. “There is no proof that you are really using the money for education, and it’s a lot of money.”
“Another thing it does that some people don’t realize, if you have parents that have special needs kids, it takes away some of their legal rights as far as what a public school can provide,” said Walker. “It takes that out of the equation.”
The resolution that will be sent to the state legislature will reflect the board’s position against the school voucher program being discussed. This will continue the district’s efforts to reject the program. They join many other school districts in Harrison County to voice their concerns regarding the proposed initiative. Several Harrison County school districts recently sent a letter to State Sen. Bryan Hughes and State Rep. Jay Dean in March declaring their opposition to school vouchers in any form.
The resolution comes after competing measures were debated in the Texas House and Senate. The Texas House of Representatives voted 86-52 to amend the budget to ban state funding for school vouchers and any similar programs, and the Texas Senate passed Senate Bill 8 with an 18-13 vote seeking to establish an education savings account program. The conflicting support on this issue between the House and Senate will be ongoing as the 88th Legislature continues throughout the year.