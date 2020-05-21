JEFFERSON — Jefferson ISD fourth grader Ella Godfrey has begun a summer project to help out her community, with the help of her father Kevin Godfrey, to refurbish the Mary Lou Glass Park and Fitness Trail near Jefferson Junior High School.
The fitness trail, originally built in 1992, was in dedication to former Jefferson Junior High School coach and teacher Mary Lou Glass who died in 1991. Throughout the years, the trail has become grown over and in need of some care and after discovering the trail one day, Ella and her father decided to take on the task.
“I was riding my bike one day and my dad was running and we went by the junior high and I said, ‘What’s that over there?’ My dad and I went over and it was a monument and a trail that we didn’t even know was there before,” Ella said. “I rode my bike down the trail and my dad ran and I said, ‘We should fix the monument.’ So we went to the store and bought some plants and planted them.”
Kevin, who is also a Jefferson ISD trustee, said the whole idea to fix the trail was spearheaded by his daughter.
“It really was Ella’s idea,” he said. “We’ve been looking for something, with school out, to find a project that we could do together. With everyone not spending as much time outside lately, it’s kind of providence that we come across this fitness trial in need of some TLC.”
After researching the history of the trail by talking to Jefferson historian Marcia Thomas, Kevin and Ella decided to formulate a four phase plan to restore the trail to its former glory, and then some.
The duo created a Facebook page, “Refurbish the Mary Lou Glass Park & Fitness Trail — Jefferson, TX” to reach out to the community and seek both monetary and physical help, as well as encouragement.
The Facebook group can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/597588021106527/
Father and daughter also created a donation page, to allow people to donate up to $2,500, where 100 percent of the funds will be used to refurbish the park and trail. As of Wednesday, the fund had reached about half of its goal with more than $1,300 raised.
The donation page can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/dote/244272486684390/598766520988677/
“Mary Lou Glass was a very well respected and loved teacher and human being and people are donating out of love for her and love of their community,” Kevin said.
The fitness trail will be only the second trail in the city that community members can use for outdoor leisure.
“We have the trail downtown by the water and the track at the high school but the Mary Lou Glass trail has beautiful shade over about half of the trail from the elm and pine trees and there are some very slight hills that make for a great fitness trail,” Kevin said.
The project, which is in phase one now, consists of clearing debris, weeds, ants and overgrown plants from the trail, while phase two includes adding benches along the trail and flowers.
“When Ella and I were out there working today, we had a teacher, Mrs. Snellgrove, come out from the junior high with her hoe and begin helping us,” Kevin said. “One of my fellow trustees, J.B. Abernathy, said he will bring his Bobcat to the trail and help clear the really thick debris and overgrown areas, which will be a great help. I’ve already purchased two benches for phase two and would like to probably purchase four. We will probably place those out there on our next workday.”
Ella and Kevin said they usually work on the trail on Wednesdays and Sunday afternoons.
“We are just so appreciative and overwhelmed by the donations and the physical help,” Kevin said. “Ella really has a heart for giving back to the community and she’s really enjoying this.”
Phase three will consist of adding exercise stations at different spots along the trail where guests can do sit ups, pull ups, push ups, etc.
Phase four will consist of filling in the holes along the asphalt trail and re-sealing it to ensure it lasts another 28 years, Kevin said.
“It was made really well and it’s actually held up well the past 28 years,” he said. “It’s just needs some love and attention and it will last the community, and the students another 28 years.”
The trail runs along the north side of Jefferson Junior High School and Kevin said four times around is a mile.
“It’s a great alternative for the students when they return to school,” he said. “We are so excited to give this back to our city.”
To follow work days, or to donate to the project, visit the Facebook page and donation page.