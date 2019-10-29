A Jefferson ISD elementary school student’s tragic loss of life has led to life saving organ donations for others in need this weekend.
Reed Anderson, 8, became an organ donor on Monday after he was taken off of life support following injuries sustained in a car crash on Thursday in Jefferson.
Anderson was initially hospitalized with his two older brothers Nick, 14, and Joseph, 15 at LSU Medical Center in Shreveport following the crash on Thursday afternoon on Highway 49 in Jefferson.
Anderson’s mother Kim Anderson was driving the car, headed to a football game with her sons when their car was struck by another driver, family friend Heather Branyan said. Anderson’s father Raymond Anderson was not in the vehicle and Kim sustained bumps and bruises but was not admitted to the hospital.
Following all three of their son’s admittance into the hospital’s ICU on Thursday, Kim and Raymond would later have to make the difficult decision to give life to others by approving Anderson for organ donation once it became apparent he could not recover from his injuries.
“Reed save four kids,” Branyan said on Monday. “His oldest brother Nick, who was released from the hospital, was able to raise the donation flag at the hospital in Reed’s honor.”
A Go Fund Me page has been set up for the Anderson family and as of Monday afternoon had raised almost half of its increased $10,000 goal. The Go Fund Me link can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/63t2h6-the-anderson-family
Branyan set up the Go Fund Me page for the Anderson family on Friday to help with any medical, travel or funeral costs during this time.
“Anyone who can also cook meals for the family right now, that would be good,” Branyan said.
Joseph and Nick Anderson both attend Jefferson High School and Reed attended Jefferson Elementary School.
“Our thoughts and condolences go out to that sweet family and we will continue to lift them up in prayer,” Jefferson ISD Superintendent Rob Barnwell said on Saturday. “The accident also left the other driver with injuries. We should also keep him and his family in our prayers too. I know God has a plan for all of us. We must ask Him for guidance and solace to get through difficult times such as these.”