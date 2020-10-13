JEFFERSON — Some Jefferson ISD students received free supplies to shine their pearly whites recently, thanks to the members of the Jefferson Masonic Lodge #38.
As part of its annual program, the Fantastic Teeth Fan Club, all Jefferson ISD first graders recently received a Fantastic Teeth Fan Club Kit to help keep their teeth and gums clean and healthy.
The members of the Jefferson Masonic Lodge #38 hand out the free kits to the Jefferson Elementary School first graders each year as part of the Masonic Children and Family Services of Texas’ program.
The kits include a toothbrush, toothpaste, dental floss and a 2-minute timer, all to help the students in an effort to keep their teeth “fantastic.”
Jefferson Elementary School Nurse Brandy Musick also reminded students about how important it is to take care of their “fantastic teeth.”