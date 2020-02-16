JEFFERSON — All Jefferson High School students are now trained how to stop bleeding in an emergency situation, thanks to the district’s compliance with the Texas legislature’s House Bill 496 requirement that went into effect on Jan. 1.
Jefferson ISD Nurse Debi Hall told trustees in December that all Texas public school districts and charter schools must comply with the Texas legislature’s House Bill 496 by Jan. 1.
“This is so if we have a mass casualty event, the students and staff won’t panic,” Hall said. “These kits are about $900 each and each kit provides eight individual packages.”
HB 496 requires all districts and charters to implement a traumatic injury response protocol, headed by the national Stop the Bleed program.
The Stop the Bleed program is intended to increase safety and emergency response on campuses by equipping students and staff with tools and training to save lives in the event of an emergency.
“The district must have the Stop to Bleed kits in place by Jan. 1,” Hall said in December. “This protocol also states that we have to train all of the staff and all seventh through twelfth grade students on how to use them.”
The staff received their training earlier this year and had until the end of the year to train students.
All students received that training on Thursday and Friday with the help of CHRISTUS Health System.
CHRISTUS Champions EMS trained the staff earlier this year and returned this week to help the staff train the students.
HB 496 required all districts to have Stop the Bleed kits accessible across the district and offer training to staff and students.
Each Stop the Bleed kit, which Hall said Jefferson ISD will have available on each campus, contains tourniquets, chest seals, compression badges, bleeding control badges, space emergency blankets, latex-free gloves, markers and scissors.