JEFFERSON — Jefferson ISD students got a jump on their Easter holiday as they hopped over to the Jefferson Carnegie Library on Tuesday to meet the Easter Bunny.
Tuesday’s Bunny Program for the Jefferson Elementary School students marks the first time a children’s program has been hosted at the library since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Jefferson ISD’s kindergarten classes each hopped over to the library on Tuesday to spend time with the Easter bunny and make Easter themed craft projects.
The students also listened to a story read aloud from a volunteer before decorating Easter themed sugar cookies. The sugar cookies were made by the Jefferson High School Culinary Arts students.
The students then joined the Easter bunny in a bunny hop dance around the library.
The Friends of the Jefferson Carnegie Library and Jefferson Carnegie Library staff are now looking forward to the return of the Summer Reading Program at the library that will begin after the end of the current school year.