Jefferson ISD recently swore in two reelected members following the May 6 election in which Leah Cooper and Rusty Mauldin both retained their seats.
Incumbent Leah Cooper ran uncontested for the district’s Place 4 seat, while Rusty Mauldin and Douglas Hurst ran for Place 5. Rusty Mauldin won the vote according to unofficial early election results records, which showed Mauldin with 59.77 percent of the vote compared to Hurst with 40.23 percent.
Both Cooper and Mauldin took the Oath of Office for the Jefferson ISD school board at their most recent meeting just three days following the election, with no comment from those in attendance, and they were each approved to serve the duration of their next term.
Mauldin, who was born and raised in Jefferson with six children who are either attending Jefferson ISD or will soon become students, had previously commented that he was running for reelection to address student test scores, mental healthcare, and ensuring students to be prepared for their postsecondary life.
“When they leave Jefferson ISD, I want the students to be able to be ready for life in general,” said Mauldin. “To be ready to go out and know how to do interviews, know how to fill out job applications, and do a proper job interview. I want to make sure that we have them ready for the next stage in life.”
The board also voted to retain all current positions for operating procedure as well, including Leah Cooper as President, Jason Bonner as Vice President and Tolesia Smith Davis as Secretary. The other board members include Kirstin Johnson, Joey Romano and Michael Williams.
Both school board President Leah Cooper and board member Rusty Mauldin will enter new terms that begin officially on May of 2023 and are set to expire in May of 2026. This will result in a new election for both Place 4 and Place 5 in a period of three years.