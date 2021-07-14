JEFFERSON — Jefferson ISD will once again provide all of the needed school supplies for its students, in all grades, for this upcoming school year.
The district recently announced it is continuing an initiative it started last year that saw the district purchase and hand out all of the needed school supplies, for each student in each grade level, free of charge.
The district will provide all paper, pens, kleenex boxes, glue, crayons, scissors, folders, etc. for the about 1,300 expected students in every grade across the district.
Students will pick up their school supplies on the first day of school at their respective campuses, Jefferson ISD Superintendent Rob Barnwell said.
“We were talking about school supply lists with the principals and I said, ‘Let’s cut all of that out,’” Barnwell said previously. “I mean kleenexes, hand soap, pencils, etc., I’ve just always thought the district should have been providing the school supplies for students all along.”
“These are essential items for the classroom and students will be able to show up on the first day of school and have everything they need here already,” Barnwell said.
Parents will need to provide backpacks and water bottle for each of their students and everything else needed will be provided by the district.
Jefferson ISD students return to school for the start of the 2021-22 school year on Aug. 18.