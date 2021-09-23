JEFFERSON — Jefferson ISD school board trustee and former city tourism director Kevin Godfrey was recently indicted by a Marion County grand jury on two counts of injury to a child causing bodily injury.
According to the indictment, on or about April 18, 2020, Godfrey allegedly caused bodily injury to a female child 14 years of age or younger, by allegedly slapping the child on her back with his hand and allegedly kicking the child with his foot.
The second count alleges that on or about April 18, 2020, Godfrey allegedly caused bodily injury to a male child, who was 14 years of age or younger, by striking the child on the head with his hand.
Bond was set at $15,000 on each charge, for a total of $30,000.
Godfrey was elected to the school board in November 2020. His term is set to expire in May 2023.
JISD Board President Jason Bonner issued a statement regarding the impact the charges against the elected official may have on the board.
“I am aware that certain charges have been brought against a member of the JISD Board of Trustees,” said Bonner. “The matter is in the hands of the judicial system, and I trust that the system will provide justice for those involved.
“The JISD Board of Trustees will continue to operate in the best interests of the children of this District,” said Bonner. “Our district will continue to provide a safe and quality education for our students and our board will remain focused on children.”
Injury to a child causing bodily injury is a third degree felony that carries a punishment range of two to 10 years imprisonment. A fine up to $10,000 may be imposed.