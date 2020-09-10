JEFFERSON — Jefferson ISD trustees recently adopted a reduced tax rate for the 2020-21 fiscal school year and saw an increase in enrollment.
Jefferson ISD Superintendent Rob Barnwell on Tuesday told trustees the district’s enrollment has increased slightly and is expected to continue rising before the Texas Education Agency’s official Snapshot Day enrollment reporting in October.
“We were at 1,215 students and we increased slightly to 1,221 and we usually see that number rise after Labor Day, which will obviously have budgetary implications,” Barnwell said.
Trustees at the previous meeting also adopted a reduced total tax rate of $1.0494 per $100 of home valuation, which is down from last year’s total tax rate of $1.0558 per $100 of home valuation.
The 2020-21 tax rate is made up of $0.9664 on the maintenance and operations side and $0.083 on the interest and sinking side, for a total tax rate of $1.0494 per $100 of home valuation.
Barnwell said the reduced tax rate will effectively raise more revenue for maintenance and operations than last year’s rate due to the higher certified taxable value of the district this year.
Also on Tuesday, Hugh Lewis spoke to the trustees of his intentions to re-start the Bulldog Beacon, a student run portion of the Jefferson Jimplecute newspaper, which recently opened under new ownership.
Lewis, publisher of the online Marion County Herald newspaper, and Austin Lewter, are both former editors of the Jefferson Jimplecute and last month purchased the Jimplecute from Strube-Palmer Media, LLC.
Lewis and Lewter will serve as co-publishers of the newly formed Marion County Media which will oversee both the Jimplecute and the Herald.
The Jimplecute is the fifth oldest newspaper in Texas and Lewis told trustees on Tuesday he will be working with school staff to re-start the Bulldog Beacon, which includes involving Jefferson ISD students in journalism to develop newspaper stories in an effort to improve their writing skills.
Trustees on Tuesday also approved asynchronous instructional plans for remote learning students for all district campuses.
The plans for each campus outline that instruction for remote learners will not require the instructor and the student to be engaged online at the same time. Instead, as per these plans, remote students will learn from instruction that is not delivered in-person or in real time and instead must self-pace their online courses with intermittent online teacher instruction.
They must also complete pre-assigned work, watch pre-recorded videos of instruction, and complete hard copy work as required. Remote students are required to log in each day and show progress or reply to a chat or discussion board, email or by turning in assignments.
Daily communication will be used to account for attendance and state truancy laws will apply to remote learners.