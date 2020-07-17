JEFFERSON — Jefferson ISD trustees on Tuesday thanked retiring Jefferson ISD Police Chief Shawn Cox for his service and welcomed new district Police Chief Dale Sherrill Jr.
Trustees also heard from Karnack ISD Superintendent Amy Dickson who thanked Jefferson ISD and Superintendent Rob Barnwell for the partnership throughout the past five years which has allowed Karnack ISD graduating eighth graders to feed into Jefferson High School as Karnack High School was closed by its district trustees in 2016. The agreement was unanimously extended for an additional five years on Tuesday by the trustees.
Trustees also discussed the start of the upcoming 2020-21 school year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and contemplated the results of a district survey completed this summer by parents and guardians.
“So far we’ve received about 830 or 840 responses to a survey we gave to determine how many of our students are going to be riding buses, what their Internet service looks like and if they’re going to choose remote instruction,” Barnwell said. “Right now, we need to prepare for about 23 or 24 percent of our students that have decided they’re going to try to do strictly remote instruction.”
Barnwell said for the students that return to school, the district has received its share of supplies from the state.
“We did receive the PPE (Personal Protection Equipment), gloves and masks sent to us by the Texas Education Agency,” Barnwell said. “The gloves and the adult face shields didn’t come in but for Jefferson ISD, what we’re expecting, there are a total of 11,880 disposable face masks. About 3,500 of those are for students and about 8,400 of those are for adults. We also have total reusable masks about 2,970. We have about 825 for students and about 2,100 for adults. There’s about 7,200 gloves, about 9 thermometers, 139 gallons of hand sanitizer and 214 adult shields. We just don’t know how long this will all last when you’re talking about 1,200 to 1,300 students across the district and a couple hundred of staff members. We’re going to be OK for the start of school but we’re going to need to keep that stuff in stock.”
Barnwell said as far as protocol for in classroom students, the district will follow the requirements and recommendations from the state of Texas, as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We’re required to ask the parents to do a self-screen each day for their students. We’ve got to do a lot of trusting here as far as parents knowing their children, it’s going to be up to the parents to let us know if their child has a COVID-19 symptom or not,” Barnwell said. “We’re just going to ask parents to keep up and document each day, “Do you have any of these symptoms?” If someone does has symptoms, according to guidelines, they’ll be treated as if they have COVID-19 and they would have to meet a three step criteria to return to school.”
Barnwell said if a student is sent home due to symptoms, they can access remote learning and as long as they log in and show progress each day, they will be counted as “present” instead of absent.
“The issue we really haven’t worked out yet and nobody seems to have an answer for is if we have teachers that are out,” Barnwell said. “It’s one thing when you have regular on campus school and a substitute comes in and gets a packet and does what they need to do to get you through the day. With a teacher gone that’s teaching face to face students and remote students, that’s going to be a little bit more for a substitute to handle. We’re going to have to have some plans in place if we have a teacher or several out for days and nobody has an answer or a plan right now.”
Barnwell also cautioned that for students choosing remote instruction, some elective courses such as CTE (Career and Technology Education) courses that require hands on instruction, those classes may not be offered remotely.
Barnwell cautioned that protocols and plans could all changed from day to day, including possibly the start date of school, depending on any orders released by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in the coming days.
Abbott’s most recent mandate to public schools was to offer in class school for the 2020-21 school year.
“We know everyone wants information about what’s coming it’s just hard to put out information when you’re so unsure of what’s coming,” Barnwell said.
Trustees also discussed a school calendar plan for the upcoming year, proposing an Aug. 17 start date and June 25 end date to allow 19 days for make-up days if needed due to schools closing again.