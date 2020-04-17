JEFFERSON — The Jefferson ISD trustees on Tuesday voted unanimously to push back the district’s school board election to Nov. 3 and also approved a resolution to make the grading and class ranking policy more flexible during this time of school closure.
Jefferson ISD Superintendent Rob Barnwell also told trustees that following virtual meetings with the Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath and his office, districts are being cautioned to be fiscally responsible due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They’re coming out with a lot of resources and information for us but it’s still kind of fluid but one thing I have picked up on pretty quickly, this is impacting the economy in such a way that the state’s budget is going to be amended pretty severely so we’d better be careful with our money and fund balance,” Barnwell said. “They’re coming out now saying, ‘We were great but this is a black swan, something you can’t prepare for.’ We will be hit financially as far as what we’ll receive from the state.”
Barnwell said the district is currently sitting well financially and spending has pretty much stopped with schools closed, excluding payroll.
“We’ll see what happens this summer when all the final tax values come in,” Barnwell said.
Next, the trustees unanimously approved a resolution to amend the grading and class ranking policy to allow for more flexibility related to subjects most affected by school closures.
“Now we’re dealing with a lot of unknowns, kids that are receiving instruction in several different ways,” Barnwell said. “We’re going to need a little flexibility and we’re going to need to meet with the kids, teachers and parents and make sure that if there’s any student on the bubble that we treat them fairly and they’re placed where they need to be. We don’t want to hold any back that don’t need to be but we also don’t want any promoted that would benefit from staying in the same grade.”
Barnwell said this year’s seniors have also missed out on so much and the district is going to do its best to make up crucial events to them and he assured the community that graduation will happen at one time or another.
Barnwell said grades from the third nine weeks will be used for seniors’ class rankings, which calls for an amendment to the current policy.
“We also have to think about seniors’ class rank to find valedictorian, salutatorian and top 10 and in order to do that, we are going to need to amend our policy to make it flexible,” Barnwell said. “We can’t do it the old way because we’re not in school and it wouldn’t be fair.”
The trustees on Tuesday also unanimously approved postponing the May 2 school board election to Nov. 3 due to the shelter in place orders currently in placed in the city of Jefferson, Marion county and state of Texas due to the COVID-1 pandemic.
The school’s and city’s ballot will be included all in one with the county’s ballot and the county will handle the election, the district said.
The board also approved suspending teachers’ normal appraisal expectations related to professional employees’ evaluations since school is currently closed.
Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott earlier this month ordered all state schools closed until at least May 4.
The district and trustees also unanimously approved using Knuckols, Duvall, Hallum & Company to conduct the district’s for the 2019-20 school year.