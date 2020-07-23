JEFFERSON — Jefferson ISD Superintendent Rob Barnwell said Tuesday the district is working to develop detailed re-open plans to release to the public but the ever changing updates and guidelines from state agencies have made the process more difficult.
“I understand that parents, students, and staff have a lot of questions right now,” Barnwell said. “I, along with our administrators and board members, have a lot of questions too. We are receiving new information weekly, sometimes daily, from officials at the Texas Education Agency (TEA), the governor’s office, and the University Interscholastic League (UIL), which governs extra-curricular activities. Although we want to provide all our stakeholders answers as soon as possible, this ever-changing guidance from Austin has made it very difficult to appropriately develop local plans to start school this fall. However, we have been working diligently on back-to-school protocols and we plan to publish those within the next few days.”
Barnwell said the district is set to return to school on Aug. 17 and parents will choose if they want their students to attend in person classes or become an online only student.
Barnwell cautioned parents the online schooling that will begin this fall will not resemble the online instruction hastily put together in the spring to teach all students after schools were shut down. Some students wanting to continue their involvement with extra-curricular activities or CTE (Career and Technology Education) courses will not be able to enroll in online only instruction for the 2020-21 school year.
“Students will not be able to choose the remote instructional option if they intend to participate in extra-curricular activities, along with some of our electives related to Career/Tech classes,” he said. “Due to the fact those types of courses are project-based and are more hands-on and physical in nature, instruction/learning would not be optimal in a remote setting. As I mentioned earlier, we will be providing more specifics on many subjects very soon. Our FAQs web page will address questions related to instruction, transportation, extra-curricular activities, food service, sanitizing, social distancing, face coverings, screening for symptoms, procedures related to quarantine or removal from the instructional setting for students and staff, re-entry criteria, etc. Most of our protocols are being developed in a way to directly follow Gov. Greg Abbott’s orders and TEA guidelines.”
Barnwell also addressed rumors the state may closed down school districts again due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“It has been rumored that TEA may force districts across the state to provide 100 percent remote (online) learning for a period of time when schools resume next month,” he said. “At this time, Jefferson ISD is still planning to provide on-campus instruction for those who choose that option beginning Aug. 17, which is our first day of school.
“As you know, we put out a survey to get information from our students/parents to help us determine the number of folks who will be choosing remote instruction so that we can properly prepare to assist those students/families with the provision of technology devices and internet service. That back to school survey is on our website.”
Barnwell said anyone with questions should contact their student’s campus principal or himself at 903-665-2461 or by email at jrbarnwell@jeffersonisd.org.