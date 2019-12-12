JEFFERSON — Jefferson ISD trustees on Tuesday voted to unanimously rename the district’s baseball park after a Bulldog graduate and to move the district forward on preparing for the Texas legislature’s House Bill 496 requirement by Jan. 1.
Ray Schellinger, aka “Mr. Bulldog” will forever be remembered at Jefferson ISD come next spring when the district’s baseball park complex will be renamed the “Ray Schellinger Baseball Park,” thanks to an unanimous vote by the Jefferson ISD trustees on Tuesday.
Jefferson High School Head Baseball Coach Tyler Foster pitched the idea to trustees on Tuesday and said he plans to host a naming ceremony and alumni versus varsity game on Feb. 7 and 8 to celebrate the renaming of the complex.
“Edmond Ray Schellinger graduated from Jefferson High School in 1944 and is the epitome of Bulldog fan,” Foster said. “He was a baseball and football fan and his son played high school baseball. I can’t think of a more deserving man than Ray Schellinger. He is ‘Mr. Bulldog,’ the ultimate Bulldog fan.”
Foster said Jefferson High School baseball alumni from the past 10 years will be invited to play against the current varsity baseball during a game that weekend.
“We will have Mr. Schellinger’s son throw out the first pitch for that game,” Foster said.
Schellinger died earlier this year so it will be a posthumous honor.
Trustees also heard from Jefferson ISD Nurse Debi Hall who said all Texas public school districts and charter schools must comply with the Texas legislature’s House Bill 496 by Jan. 1.
“This is so if we have a mass casualty event, the students and staff won’t panic,” Hall said. “These kits are about $900 each and each kit provides eight individual packages.”
HB 496 requires all districts and charters to implement a traumatic injury response protocol, headed by the national Stop the Bleed program.
The Stop the Bleed program is intended to increase safety and emergency response on campuses by equipping students and staff with tools and training to save lives in the event of an emergency.
“The district must have the Stop to Bleed kits in place by Jan. 1,” Hall said. “This protocol also states that we have to train all of the staff and all seventh through twelfth grade students on how to use them.”
HB 496 requires all districts to have Stop the Bleed kits accessible across the district and offer training to staff and students.
Each Stop the Bleed kit, which Hall said Jefferson ISD will have available on each campus, contains tourniquets, chest seals, compression badges, bleeding control badges, space emergency blankets, latex-free gloves, markers and scissors.
Champion EMS will come in and train all district staff on each campus on Jan. 7, Hall said.
“Champion EMS will train us and then we have until the end of the year to train the students,” she said. “We will try to get Champion EMS back in here to train the students. The students will have to have training each year, in grades seventh through twelfth.”
Trustees also approved the Jefferson High School band to take a May trip to Branson, Missouri to perform at Silver Dollar City, provided the group of about 54 students can secure enough chaperones, about 10, to go on the trip.
Jefferson ISD Superintendent Rob Barnwell also informed trustees that the district received a “Superior” financial rating for 2019. Superior is the highest level rating a district can receive.