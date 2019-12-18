JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Bulldogs are showing their support for a neighboring district today after the death of two of its students.
Jefferson ISD Superintendent Rob Barnwell put out a plea on Tuesday to his fellow Bulldogs to wear “Tiger Blue” today across the district in support of Linden-Kildare Consolidated ISD sophomore Shantey Hawkins and her sister, freshman Adryanna Hawkins.
The sisters were killed early Saturday when the car they were traveling in collided with a log truck on FM 125, in front of the high school. The girls’ mother, Gwen Hawkins, was also in the vehicle at the time of the wreck. She was taken to a Texarkana hospital where she was hospitalized with injuries.
“As I’m sure you’ve all heard, Linden-Kildare lost two students (sisters Adryanna and Shantey Hawkins) this past weekend in a vehicle accident,” Barnwell said on Tuesday in a district-wide memo. “Their mom was driving them to school in order to catch a bus and go to the Harleton basketball tournament. A large truck collided with them. Their mom, Gwen, is still not conscious and in a hospital. This is so very sad. We know how it feels to lose a student, but I can’t even imagine the pain of losing a child.”
Barnwell then asked the district to show their support for the family by wearing blue today.
“Out of respect and support of the Linden-Kildare community and this family, I am asking everyone to consider wearing ‘Linden-Kildare blue’ their honor,” he said. “Please pray for those family members and friends who are certainly hurting badly at this time and ask God to comfort and guide them in this time of pain.”