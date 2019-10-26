JEFFERSON — Some Jefferson ISD students recently hopped back in time with the help of the Collins Academy during a field trip to Marion county’s Union Missionary Baptist Church and Cemetery.
The historic black church and cemetery has been a previous archaeological dig sites for the Junior Historians, thanks to its rich role in the area’s historical record.
Collins Academy Director Gary Endlsey gave the 15 Jefferson ISD students several projects to complete while visiting the cemetery which included finding the oldest marked grave, the earliest birth dated on a grave marker, any headstones marked with symbols and to count the number of unmarked graves.
“The students were told about and shown wagon cut roads where farmers drove heavy wagons laden with cotton and timber to the river’s edge where the Black Cypress Bayou empties into the Big Cypress Bayou,” Collins Academy spokeswoman Leta Kay said.
The Junior Historians is a program revived at Jefferson ISD last year with the help of the Collins Academy.
The Junior Historians of Texas was founded in 1938 by Texas Historian Walter Prescott as an extracurricular program for fourth through twelfth grade students.
The program “encourages the exploration and documentation of state and community history, … creating opportunities for students to learn research, critical inquiry, analytical reading, writing, critical thinking, and debate skills,” according to the Texas Historical Association website.
“Joshua Fultz and Eli Kendricks said they loved getting to go out in the woods and look around,” Kay said. “They enjoyed finding the very old grave sites and look forward to coming back to find more.”