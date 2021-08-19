JEFFERSON — The remaining two East Texas school districts on Wednesday began their first day of the 2021-22 school year.
Jefferson and Karnack ISD students on Wednesday had a rainy start to their new school year as the rain came down on them as they made their way into their classrooms for the first time this school year.
Despite the gloomy weather, officials at both districts said the first day of the new school year was a success.
“Our first day of school is going well,” Jefferson ISD Superintendent Rob Barnwell said midday Wednesday. “Routinely, every year there are kinks to work out regarding bus routes and parent pick-ups/drop-offs concerning traffic, but those usually get worked out after everyone gets used to everything.”
Barnwell urged parents and community members to remain patient as the traffic issues get smoothed out.
“I urge everyone to be patient and let us know if there is anything we can help with,” he said. “I want to remind everyone to remain diligent and careful regarding school zones. Remember our school buses are carrying precious cargo, so be aware of our school buses as they are transporting students, especially when they are loading and unloading.”
Barnwell said district staff is ready and willing to help in anyway as the school year progresses and any issues arise.
“I urge any parent or anyone else who has a question or concern to contact the appropriate principal or other administrator,” he said. “We are here to help, and communication is the key for a successful school year.”
Over at neighboring Karnack ISD, Superintendent Amy Dickson said her growing district had a wonderful start to the year.
“Karnack ISD had a great first day,” she said. “Procedures were in place, and students were in class, ready to learn by 8 a.m. We have 29 new students to the district, so we saw lots of new faces.”