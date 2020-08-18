JEFFERSON — Jefferson ISD students sported T-shirts honoring the memory of their former classmate Katelyn Mutai as they kicked off the start of the 2020-21 school year on Monday.
Nearby Karnack ISD students also returned to their kindergarten through eighth grade campus for the start of their school year on Monday. The district’s eighth grade graduates feed into Jefferson High School and the district therefore follows Jefferson ISD’s school calendar.
Jefferson High School students showed up Monday morning, picked up their new schedules and grabbed a bag of free school supplies. The district provided school supplies, free of cost to all students across the district.
Many of the high school students wore shirts with photos of Mutai on them, honoring the memory of their classmate who would have started her senior year at Jefferson High School on Monday but was tragically killed in a car crash on July 12.
Despite mourning the loss of their friend, Jefferson ISD Superintendent Rob Barnwell said students were excited to return to school on Monday.
“Everything went very well,“ Barnwell said Monday. The principals and staff had good procedures in place to help students with orientation and understanding their schedules. Everyone seemed to have good attitudes. It was a little weird to be wearing masks and things like that, but everything was very calm. I believe a lot of folks are just happy to get back to school, students and staff alike. It has been a very good first day.”
Over at Karnack ISD, Superintendent Amy Dickson said things went very well for both her 104 in classroom students and 36 virtual students.
“I’ve never had a smoother start for a first day,” Dickson said Monday. “My team was prepared, and we executed the plan. By 8:30 a.m., all remote learners were logged in and online, and face to face students were working hard. It’s been an incredible first day.”