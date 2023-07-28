The Caddo Critters summer reading program at the Jefferson Carnegie Library ended on Wednesday with a fun look at local wildlife.
“We had over 250 children for our seven workshops that we did,” said Youth Services Director Sandra Spencer. “Most of them have not been to Caddo, and here they are right here at Caddo Lake. So they know a whole lot more about Caddo and the critters that live in Caddo now than they did eight weeks ago.”
Andrew Carnegie, a philanthropist, assisted Jefferson in building the Carnegie Public Library in 1907. Jefferson’s Carnegie Library is one of just a few still in use in the United States. It is one of just five in Texas. The majority of library buildings have been converted for other purposes. In Jefferson, though, the Carnegie Library remains a community staple.
On Wednesday at 9:45 a.m., children gathered on the ballroom rug at Jefferson Carnegie Library for the final day of the summer reading program. This year’s program, which was aimed at students in kindergarten through fifth grade, ran from June 7 to July 26. The subject was “Caddo Critters,” and young children learned about the various creatures and insects that inhabit Caddo Lake. On the last day, students yelled out numbers in “1-2-3” sequences in order to be placed in groups fairly.
The library board, Friends of the Jefferson Carnegie Library and Caddo Lake State Park set up three distinct interactive stations for the youngsters to learn from. The reptile display included snakes; a Make a Gator area where children created their own reptiles using arts and crafts; and storytime with books read by Spencer. Each group spent 10 minutes at each table.
The community contributed significantly by volunteering throughout all seven weeks. At least 15 volunteers showed up every week to assist with the 40 to 45 youngsters that arrived every Wednesday. After everyone had created and colored their own alligator puppets, they had the opportunity to go outside and enjoy the summer day with bubbles, water toys and popsicles.
“The library’s here for the kids; it’s here for books; it’s here for experiences,” said Spencer.