JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Carnegie Library has a new face on staff.
The downtown Jefferson library recently hired Sandra Spencer as a youth services director, Friends of the Jefferson Carnegie Library Board President Stacy Mills said recently.
“We are pleased to announce the recent hiring of Sandra Spencer to the staff of the Jefferson Carnegie Library,” Mills said recently. “Sandra’s responsibilities include but are not limited to initiating, planning, managing, and providing services to children and youth in Marion County.”
Mills, whose board made the hiring decision along with the Jefferson Carnegie Library board led by President Tony Jones, said Spencer comes from an educator background.
“Sandra has an extensive background in education at all levels and is eager to build a strong relationship between the library, schools, and community to support children of all ages,” Mills said.
While this is a newly created position at the library, Michele Otstott previously served for the past 30 years at the library where she led children’s programs, special events and the annual summer reading program.
“Michele Otstott has been the instrumental person over the last 30 plus years to bring children’s programs, special events, and the summer reading program to children in Marion County,” Mills said. “She is now retired and Sandra will begin on Oct. 18.”
The Jefferson Carnegie Library is located at 301 W. Lafayette St. in Jefferson. The library can be reached by calling (903) 665-8911 or by visiting the website at www.jeffersoncarnegielibrary.com