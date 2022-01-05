JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Lions Club announced Monday that registration is now open for the annual Texas Lions Children's Camp, which is held each summer, free of cost to participating families.
The Jefferson Lions Club, which celebrated its 75th anniversary in 2021, continues to award student scholarships every year to graduating seniors and also sponsors students to the annual Texas Lions Children’s Camp in Kerrville.
The camp provides free summer camps to children in need or with disabilities, free of charge. The club also offers free vision screenings to all ages and offers free eye glasses for those in need.
This year's summer camp will once again allow children, along with their family that resides in the same household, to attend the camp as well.
Spaces fill quickly for the camp each year so families are encouraged to register as soon as possible by visiting www.lionscamp.com
The cost of the camp for children and their families is provided by fundraising from the Lions Clubs across the state, including the Jefferson Lions Club, each year.
To learn more about the Jefferson Lions Club or to keep up with updates, follow the Jefferson Lions Club Facebook page at www.facebook.com/JeffersonTxLionsClub