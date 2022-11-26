JEFFERSON — A magical evening is in store Saturday as the Jefferson Lions Club celebrates the opening of its annual Enchanted Forest with a lighting ceremony, featuring 100 decorative Christmas trees.
“It is an experience; it’s a big deal,” said Jefferson Lions Club president Peggy Walker. “It’s a Hallmark Christmas kind of thing for our community.”
The lighting ceremony of the Enchanted Forest is set to begin at Lions Park in Jefferson immediately following the town’s 6 p.m. Christmas parade.
“We have our little ol’ fashioned Christmas parade. Then we go down the street and we have Santa Claus. We start on Walnut Street and it ends at Lions Park, where we escort Santa to the gazebo,” Walker said, describing how memorable the festivities are. “And then Santa welcomes everybody. We will have (Marion County) Judge Leward LaFleur there to welcome everyone and then we have the big lighting ceremony. Then we flip the switch. It’s exciting. We do a countdown for it. It’s just pretty awesome.”
Walker said the Enchanted Forest has become a tradition for many who enjoy purchasing the trees and decorating them over the Thanksgiving holiday with their friends and families.
“The Enchanted Forest has been going, I believe, since 1991, and so it’s a tradition,” she said. “We have a tradition with people that come and do trees. Even if they have a family gathering around Jefferson, the family will buy a tree and come over and the whole family will come over and decorate for their family.
“It is an exciting thing that they have done for so many years,” she added. “And they do it in honor of those who are living, but they also do it in memory of those who passed away.”
Along with families, businesses also participate in the project as well as sports teams, clubs and other organizations.
“It’s pretty awesome,” said Walker. “We have some that buy more than one tree and do a little scene with several trees.”
She said even tourists who frequent the town like to join in the cause by buying a pre-decorated tree, which are $125 each.
“We have people that are fond of Jefferson and love Jefferson and they want to support the Lions Club and what we stand for,” said Walker.
Trees, standing as tall as 6 to 7 feet, are available at $65 apiece for businesses, residents and organizations to buy, decorate and dedicate in honor or memory of anyone they wish.
Proceeds support local scholarships and the club’s community outreach efforts.
“It does support our causes for Lions Club, which our motto is we serve,” said Walker. “And we use the funds that we make off of this to fund scholarships for high school and college students. So that’s what we do with the money. And we just enjoy doing it.
“But the other purpose of it is that this is community service for us and everybody looks forward to the Enchanted Forest,” said Walker.
Following the lighting ceremony, the forest will be open 24-7 throughout the Christmas season. The best part is that admission is free, said Walker.
“It’s free; no charge. People get to come. They get to wander in and out of it,” she said.
Walker said most fascinating is seeing the children’s eyes light up at the sight.
“Even while we were decorating last week, they would come and were like, ‘Oooh, look at that,’” said Walker. “They’re just so excited. And they can’t wait to see it at night. That’s what I love to see.”
Walker said with the shortage of trees and increasing cost of fuel, they were fortunate to find a tree supplier this year, but are open to any ideas to help them out in the future.
“We’re selling them for placement in the Enchanted Forest. We do have a need,” said Walker. “We’re always looking for suppliers for them. I was thankful we found one this year; next year I don’t know. So we’re shopping around.”
The Enchanted Forest is located at Lions Park on Jefferson Street. At the lighting ceremony, the crowd can stroll through the park to the tunes of a deejay. Walker said the park offers the perfect backdrop for the occasion.
“We also have the children’s ministry from First Baptist Church in Jefferson. They’ll be giving away free hot chocolate,” said Walker. “It’s just a hometown, heartwarming Christmas tradition. And since it’s been going on so long, people count on that, and they enjoy coming.
“It makes a good photo opp for people to come and take pictures with the trees and children with the trees,” she added. “It’s just lovely; and the backdrop is surrounded by several churches and historic homes, so it’s just a beautiful area, and it makes Christmas magical.”
Walker said trees are still available for purchase to anyone who would like to participate and decorate.
“We have a few trees left,” she said. “If they want to buy it, I can take their payment online and they can run up there and decorate a tree real fast. It’s all for a good cause.”
In addition to the $65 undecorated tree, the Lions Club also has pre-decorated wreaths for sale at $50 apiece.
To purchase an available tree or wreath, call Lions club officer, Janet Moore, at (903) 926-9161.