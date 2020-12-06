JEFFERSON — Those looking to grab a real Christmas tree while helping out an organization with a good cause can purchase their tree from the Jefferson Lions Club.
The Jefferson Lions Club is looking to sell off its remaining Christmas trees from its annual Enchanted Forest fundraiser a Jefferson’s Lions Park.
The Enchanted Forest sees organizations and individuals purchase and decorate trees to be set up in the park for viewers to enjoy for the month of December.
The club now has leftover Christmas trees and is looking to offload them in an effort to benefit the organization.
The real Frasier Firs are on sale for $50 each and can be purchased by contacting Jefferson Lions Club President Paul Moore at 318-347-5673.